Photo 892
Literature Project #182 Constance Spry 'A Constance Spry Anthology'
182 days into my year long daily Literature project. Constance Spry (1886—1960) was a British educator, florist and author. My quotation is from 'A Constance Spry Anthology' published in 1953.
I love the Grape Hyacinth it is like a cluster of jewels.
10th March 2025
10th Mar 25
Andrew-Bede Allsop
ace
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life.
Photo Details
Tags
flora
,
grape hyacinth
,
literature project
,
constance spry
Susan Wakely
ace
Fabulous closeup.
March 10th, 2025
