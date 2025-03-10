Literature Project #182 Constance Spry 'A Constance Spry Anthology'

182 days into my year long daily Literature project. Constance Spry (1886—1960) was a British educator, florist and author. My quotation is from 'A Constance Spry Anthology' published in 1953.



I love the Grape Hyacinth it is like a cluster of jewels.