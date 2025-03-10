Previous
Literature Project #182 Constance Spry 'A Constance Spry Anthology' by allsop
Photo 892

Literature Project #182 Constance Spry 'A Constance Spry Anthology'

182 days into my year long daily Literature project. Constance Spry (1886—1960) was a British educator, florist and author. My quotation is from 'A Constance Spry Anthology' published in 1953.

I love the Grape Hyacinth it is like a cluster of jewels.
10th March 2025 10th Mar 25

Andrew-Bede Allsop

@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life. My...
Susan Wakely ace
Fabulous closeup.
March 10th, 2025  
