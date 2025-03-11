Previous
Literature Project #183 Beatrix Potter 'The Tale of Jemima Puddleduck' by allsop
Literature Project #183 Beatrix Potter 'The Tale of Jemima Puddleduck'

For my challenge Kathy @randystreat asked me to use a children's book to inspire my literature project, so to Beatrix Potter then and The Tale of Jemima Puddleduck.

"What a funny sight it is to see a brood of ducklings either a hen!

Listen to the story of Jemima Puddle-duck, who was annoyed because the farmer’s wife would not let her hatch her own eggs.

Her sister-in-law, Mrs. Rebeccah Puddle-duck, was perfectly willing to leave the hatching to some one else — “I have not the patience to sit on a nest for twenty-eight days; and no more have you, Jemima. You would let them go cold; you know you would!” “I wish to hatch my own eggs; I will hatch them all by myself,” quacked Jemima Puddle-duck.

She tried to hide her eggs; but they were always found and carried off. Jemima Puddle-duck became quite desperate. She determined to make a nest right away from the farm.

She set off on a fine spring afternoon along the cart-road that leads over the hill. She was wearing a shawl and a poke bonnet.

When she reached the top of the hill, she saw a wood in the distance. She thought that it looked a safe quiet spot."
ace
@randystreat Good old Beatrix Potter is always good for a children's tale!
March 11th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Challenge achieved.
March 11th, 2025  
Casablanca ace
Ahhh dear Jemima! How I loved this and other Beatrix Potter stories.
March 11th, 2025  
