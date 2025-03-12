Literature Project #184 Robert Louis Stephenson 'The man is a success who has lived well'

184 days into my year long daily Literature project. What has my photograph today have to do with the quotation? Well this is a poppy leaf and the more I looked at it the more I thought just how beautiful it was. Isn't nature wonderful? We must do all we can to look after it. Robert Louis Stephenson expresses it well.



Robert Louis Stephenson:



"The man is a success who has lived well, laughed often, and loved much who has gained the respect of intelligent men and the love of children who has filled his niche and accomplished his task who leaves the world better than he found it, whether by an improved poppy, a perfect poem, or a rescued soul who never lacked appreciation of earth's beauty or failed to express it who looked for the best in others and gave the best he had."