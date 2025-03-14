Literature Project #186 Basho 'A spring hokku'

186 days into my year long daily Literature project. The Japanese Camellia is a Spring flower, the ones in my garden are putting on a great display this year.



Camellias have a very deep meaning of romantic love, devotion, adoration and care. In China, this flower symbolises two lovers where the petals represent the woman, and the calyx (the green leafy part) represents the man.



These two parts are joined together, even after the flower withers. Normally, when the petals start to fall the calyx will stay intact. But, with camellias, the petals and the calyx both fall together. So, it also represents eternal love and long-lasting devotion.



A note about the hokku. Bashō gives us a simple image of transience, showing us that even in Spring — the time of youth and beginnings — time and aging are already at work. A sense of transience is always an important element of hokku, which never allow us to forget that all things are changing and impermanent.



Hokku do not try to be “poetry”, in the conventional understanding, they simply present us with a sensory experience of Nature, set in the context of the seasons, showing us how the season manifests its character in what happens within it.



A spring hokku by Bashō:



In falling,

It spilled its water —

The camellia flower.