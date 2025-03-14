Previous
Literature Project #186 Basho 'A spring hokku' by allsop
Photo 896

Literature Project #186 Basho 'A spring hokku'

186 days into my year long daily Literature project. The Japanese Camellia is a Spring flower, the ones in my garden are putting on a great display this year.

Camellias have a very deep meaning of romantic love, devotion, adoration and care. In China, this flower symbolises two lovers where the petals represent the woman, and the calyx (the green leafy part) represents the man.

These two parts are joined together, even after the flower withers. Normally, when the petals start to fall the calyx will stay intact. But, with camellias, the petals and the calyx both fall together. So, it also represents eternal love and long-lasting devotion.

A note about the hokku. Bashō gives us a simple image of transience, showing us that even in Spring — the time of youth and beginnings — time and aging are already at work. A sense of transience is always an important element of hokku, which never allow us to forget that all things are changing and impermanent.

Hokku do not try to be “poetry”, in the conventional understanding, they simply present us with a sensory experience of Nature, set in the context of the seasons, showing us how the season manifests its character in what happens within it.

A spring hokku by Bashō:

In falling,
It spilled its water —
The camellia flower.
14th March 2025 14th Mar 25

Andrew-Bede Allsop

ace
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life. My...
245% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Casablanca ace
What beautiful symbolism, I have never heard that before. A lovely tender image.
March 14th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact