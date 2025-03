Literature Project #187 Matsuo Basho 'Don't imitate me'

187 days into my year long daily Literature project. Hospitals can be one of the most boredom inducing experiences that there is, these three folk have resorted to the ubiquitous mobile phone as they await their turn.



Matsuo Basho



Don't imitate me;

it's as boring

as the two halves of a melon.