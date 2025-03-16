Literature Project #188 Dwight D. Eisenhower 'Every gun that is made'

Previous
188 days into my year long daily Literature project. My photo of a Red Flowering Currant frozen in the chilled morning air is a metaphor for what is going on in the world. The symbolism of this bush is loving power and compassion, which seems to me to be frozen out in a world numbly walking towards destruction.

Dwight D. Eisenhower

"Every gun that is made, every warship launched, every rocket fired signifies in the final sense, a theft from those who hunger and are not fed, those who are cold and are not clothed. This world in arms is not spending money alone. It is spending the sweat of its laborers, the genius of its scientists, the hopes of its children. This is not a way of life at all in any true sense. Under the clouds of war, it is humanity hanging on a cross of iron."
Andrew-Bede Allsop

@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life. My...
