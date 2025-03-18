Literature Project #190 William H Davies 'The Fog'

190 days into my year long daily Literature project. A foggy morning in Mansfield (but nothing like the fogs/smogs we used to get in 1940/50's London when I was a child).



William Henry Davies (1871—1940) was a Welsh poet and writer, who spent much of his life as a tramp or hobo in the United Kingdom and the United States, yet became one of the most popular poets of his time. His themes included observations on life's hardships, the ways the human condition is reflected in nature, his tramping adventures and the characters he met. Davies' poem about a foggy encounter is typical of his work.



The Fog



I saw the fog grow thick,

Which soon made blind my ken;

It made tall men of boys,

And giants of tall men.



It clutched my throat, I coughed;

Nothing was in my head

Except two heavy eyes

Like balls of burning lead.



And when it grew so black

That I could know no place,

I lost all judgment then,

Of distance and of space.



The street lamps, and the lights

Upon the halted cars,

Could either be on earth

Or be the heavenly stars.



A man passed by me close,

I asked my way, he said,

"Come, follow me, my friend"—

I followed where he led.



He rapped the stones in front,

"Trust me," he said, "and come";

I followed like a child—

A blind man led me home.