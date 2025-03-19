Literature Project #191 Massimo Lustre ‘The World’s most beautiful Libraries'

191 days into my year long daily Literature project. Mona, @mona65
challenged me to “document the beauty of a library. Old or new, a public one, from a friend or yours? And capture the atmosphere and reflecting the organic growth of wisdom”. So I have made a collage of my personal “library” which takes up space in three rooms, this being in spite of us having to cull about half of the books we had prior to our move to a bungalow. I love libraries, they are for me a comforting, happy place that embraces and transports you to a third dimension of delights.
According to Wikipedia Gottfried Wilhelm Leibniz (1646 – 1716) “was a German polymath and a prominent figure in both the history of philosophy and the history of mathematics…He wrote works on philosophy, theology, ethics, politics, law, history, philology, games, music, and other studies. Leibniz also made major contributions to physics and technology, and anticipated notions that surfaced much later in probability theory, biology, medicine, geology, psychology, linguistics and computer science.
Leibniz contributed to the field of library science by developing a cataloguing system while working at the Herzog August Library in Wolfenbüttel, Germany, that served as a model for many of Europe's largest libraries.”
Leibniz set out in a letter his thought s about the importance of a library:
“It is the treasury of all the riches of the human mind, to which one resorts for the arts of both peace and war, for the maintenance of the human body, for the knowledge of minerals, plants, animals and the secrets of nature as a whole, for the movements of the stars and for the different regions of the Earth, for civil and military architecture, for embellishments and public facilities, for laws, policing and good government, for ancient and modern history, for the affairs of princes, for everything beautiful that captivates the human interest, in short for the pleasurable as well as the useful and necessary.”
Gottfried Wilhelm Leibniz quoted in Massimo Lustre ‘The World’s most beautiful Libraries, published by Taschen.