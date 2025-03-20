Previous
Literature Project #192 Elizabeth von Arnim 'Elizabeth and Her German Garden' by allsop
Literature Project #192 Elizabeth von Arnim 'Elizabeth and Her German Garden'

Elizabeth von Arnim (1866 – 1941), born Mary Annette Beauchamp, was an English novelist. Born in Australia, she married a German aristocrat, and her earliest works are set in Germany. Her first marriage made her Countess von Arnim-Schlagenthin and her second Elizabeth Russell, Countess Russell. After her first husband's death, she had a three-year affair with the writer H. G. Wells, then later married Frank Russell, elder brother of the Nobel Prize-winner and philosopher Bertrand Russell. She was a cousin of the New Zealand-born writer Katherine Mansfield.

My photograph is of a delicate miniature tulip, they have sprung up in my garden and are quite jewell like.

“I love tulips better than any other spring flower; they are the embodiment of alert cheerfulness and tidy grace, and next to a hyacinth look like a wholesome, freshly tubbed young girl beside a stout lady whose every movement weighs down the air with patchouli. Their faint, delicate scent is refinement itself; and is there anything in the world more charming than the sprightly way they hold up their little faces to the sun. I have heard them called bold and flaunting, but to me they seem modest grace itself, only always on the alert to enjoy life as much as they can and not be afraid of looking the sun or anything else above them in the face.”
Andrew-Bede Allsop

Suzanne
I do like her work. I have just reread 'The Enchanted April'. Beautiful pic so apt for the quotation you have chosen
March 20th, 2025  
Casablanca
Another lady I have not come across before, but I love her description about weighing down the air with patchouli! Tulips are wonderful things and this is a fine example from your garden.
March 20th, 2025  
