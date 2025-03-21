Literature Project #193 Elizabeth von Arnim 'Elizabeth and Her German Garden'

193 days into my year long daily Literature project. A second quotation from Elizabeth von Arnim's 'Elizabeth and Her German Garden'. This time to accompany my photograph of a stained glass window that is hanging in one of my "out-of-the-way corners".



“To me this out-of-the way corner was always a wonderful and a mysterious place, where my castles in the air stood close together in radiant rows, and where the strangest and most splendid adventures befell me; for the hours I passed in it and the people I met in it were all enchanted.”