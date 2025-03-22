Previous
Literature Project #194 Arthur Conan Doyle 'The Adventure of the Creeping Man' by allsop
Photo 904

Literature Project #194 Arthur Conan Doyle 'The Adventure of the Creeping Man'

194 days into my year long daily Literature project. We are dog-sitting our son's Tibetan Terrier Lily whist he is rising hi brother in Cardiff for the weekend. She really is a delight and a very happy dog, gets on very well with our Greyhound Alfie like an old married couple which is great as Alfie does not like many other dogs.

My quotation from Arthur Conan Doyle's 'The Creeping Man' is most perceptive I think.

“A dog reflects the family life. Whoever saw a frisky dog in a gloomy family, or a sad dog in a happy one? Snarling people have snarling dogs, dangerous people have dangerous ones.”
22nd March 2025 22nd Mar 25

Andrew-Bede Allsop

ace
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life. My...
247% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
She looks very sweet natured.
March 22nd, 2025  
Casablanca ace
Very perceptive. I have often thought dogs resemble their owners in more ways than one.
March 22nd, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact