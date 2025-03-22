Literature Project #194 Arthur Conan Doyle 'The Adventure of the Creeping Man'

194 days into my year long daily Literature project. We are dog-sitting our son's Tibetan Terrier Lily whist he is rising hi brother in Cardiff for the weekend. She really is a delight and a very happy dog, gets on very well with our Greyhound Alfie like an old married couple which is great as Alfie does not like many other dogs.



My quotation from Arthur Conan Doyle's 'The Creeping Man' is most perceptive I think.



“A dog reflects the family life. Whoever saw a frisky dog in a gloomy family, or a sad dog in a happy one? Snarling people have snarling dogs, dangerous people have dangerous ones.”

