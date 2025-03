Literature Project #196 Mary Berry 'Cake'

196 days into my year long daily Literature project. Baked a Lemon Drizzle cake yesterday straight out of one of Mary Berry's cookbooks. Today is Mary Berry's 90th. Birthday and she is still making T.V. programmes and writing cookbooks. The title "National Treasure" is overused I think but in Mary's case I do think it is well-deserved.



I do like this Mary Berry quotation which seems about right to me:



“Cakes are healthy too, you just eat a small slice.”