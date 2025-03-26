Literature Project #198 Saigyo Hoshi 'haru kaze no'

198 days into my year long daily Literature project. Saigyo Hoshi was a 12th-century poet who became a Buddhist monk. His travels inspired Matsuo Basho, centuries later, to undertake his famous journey to the north.



He wrote about mono no aware (the bittersweet transience of all things), wabi-sabi and loneliness. One of his topics was the heartache he felt when cherry blossoms bloomed and his wish to die under them. It’s a wish that came true.



haru kaze no

hana wo chirasu to

miru yume wa

samete mo mune no

sawagu narikeri



the spring wind

scattering blossoms

I saw it in a dream

but when I awoke the sound

was still rustling in my breast