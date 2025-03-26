Literature Project #198 Saigyo Hoshi 'haru kaze no'
198 days into my year long daily Literature project. Saigyo Hoshi was a 12th-century poet who became a Buddhist monk. His travels inspired Matsuo Basho, centuries later, to undertake his famous journey to the north.
He wrote about mono no aware (the bittersweet transience of all things), wabi-sabi and loneliness. One of his topics was the heartache he felt when cherry blossoms bloomed and his wish to die under them. It’s a wish that came true.
haru kaze no
hana wo chirasu to
miru yume wa
samete mo mune no
sawagu narikeri
the spring wind
scattering blossoms
I saw it in a dream
but when I awoke the sound
was still rustling in my breast