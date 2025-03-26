Previous
Literature Project #198 Saigyo Hoshi 'haru kaze no' by allsop
Photo 908

Literature Project #198 Saigyo Hoshi 'haru kaze no'

198 days into my year long daily Literature project. Saigyo Hoshi was a 12th-century poet who became a Buddhist monk. His travels inspired Matsuo Basho, centuries later, to undertake his famous journey to the north.

He wrote about mono no aware (the bittersweet transience of all things), wabi-sabi and loneliness. One of his topics was the heartache he felt when cherry blossoms bloomed and his wish to die under them. It’s a wish that came true.

haru kaze no
hana wo chirasu to
miru yume wa
samete mo mune no
sawagu narikeri

the spring wind
scattering blossoms
I saw it in a dream
but when I awoke the sound
was still rustling in my breast
26th March 2025 26th Mar 25

Andrew-Bede Allsop

ace
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life. My...
248% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact