Literature Project #199 P.G. Wodehouse 'Cocktail'

199 days into my year long daily Literature project. P. G. Wodehouse is the master of witty dialogue as my quotation from his book 'Cocktail' amply illustrates! A nice confusion between "serial" and "cereal" with some porridge thrown in.



"On Cosmo the Saxby manner acted as an irritant. Though meek in the presence of his Uncle Raymond, he had his pride, and resented being treated as if he were some negligible form of insect life that had strayed out from the woodwork. He coughed sharply, and Mr Saxby’s head came up with a startled jerk. It was evident that he had supposed himself alone.



‘Goodness, you made me jump!’ he said. ‘Who are you?’ ‘My name, as I have already told you, is Wisdom.’ ‘How did you get in?’ asked Mr Saxby with a show of interest. ‘I was shown in.’ ‘And stayed in. I see, Tennyson was right. Knowledge comes, but Wisdom lingers. Take a chair.’ ‘I have.’ ‘Take another,’ said Mr Saxby hospitably. ‘Is there,’ he asked, struck by a sudden thought, ‘something I can do for you?’ ‘I came about that serial.’



Mr Saxby frowned. A subject had been brought up on which he held strong views. ‘When I was a young man,’ he said severely, ‘there were no cereals. We ate good wholesome porridge for breakfast and throve on it. Then along came these Americans with their Cute Crispies and Crunchy Whoopsies and so forth, and what’s the result? Dyspepsia is rife. England riddled with it.’ ‘The serial in the paper.’ ‘Putting the beastly stuff in paper makes no difference,’ said Mr Saxby, and returned to his sock. Cosmo swallowed once or twice. The intellectual pressure of the conversation was making him feel a little light-headed. ‘I came,’ he said, speaking slowly and carefully, ‘about that serial story of mine in the Daily Gazette.’ Mr Saxby gave a little cry of triumph. ‘I’ve turned the heel! I beg your pardon? What did you say?’ ‘I came … about that serial story of mine … in the Daily Gazette.’ "



