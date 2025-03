Literature Project #200 Paul Reps 'Green Tea Haiku'

200 days into my year long daily Literature project. Paul Reps (1895 – 1990) was an American artist, poet, and author. He is best known for his unorthodox haiku-inspired poetry that was published from 1939 onwards. He is considered one of America's first haiku poets. His poem about Green Tea is, perhaps, pertinent advice for certain leaders in these perilous times. Here is his Green Tea haiku:



drinking



green tea



i stopped the war