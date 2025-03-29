Literature Project #201 Goebbels, Hitler, and Trump

201 days into my year long daily Literature project. I have though hard on whether or not I should post this today, you may or may not agree with what I say (that is your inalienable right) but my strong belief is that artists and photographers have a moral duty to use their art to protest against injustice, to comment on discrimination and to hold governments to account when they forget that they are the protectors of human rights and servants of their people.



I sincerely hope that what I say here does not offend any who read it, offence is not intended.



The U.K. and the U.S.A are two of the nations who have flags containing red, white and blue but increasingly they who once shared common values seem to be drifting apart in so many ways, the so-called "Special Relationship" appears to be breaking down and truth is held in little regard with a current President who has little regard for that commodity. The U.K's politicians are also not immune to stretching and manipulating the truth at times!



My three quotations show that disregard for truth is not a new concept especially for dictators and tyrants:



"Make the lie big. Make it simple. Keep saying it, and eventually people will believe it." Joseph Goebbels



"It is not truth that matters but victory." Adolf Hitler



“That just shows when you get good ratings, you can say anything.” Donald Trump

