Literature Project #202 John Greenleaf Whittier 'Tribute to Mother''

202 days into my year long daily Literature project. On this Mothering Sunday I am posting a rather blurred photo of my Mother with my dad and my two brothers, I am the youngest of the family leaning on my mother's knee.



‘Tribute to Mother’ is a short poem in which the American Quaker poet John Greenleaf Whittier (1807-92) recalls the time when he was a small child and sat beside his mother’s knee. The poet’s mother restrained his ‘selfish moods’ and taught him a ‘chastening love’



Tribute to Mother



A picture memory brings to me;

I look across the years and see

Myself beside my mother’s knee.

I feel her gentle hand restrain

My selfish moods, and know again

A child’s blind sense of wrong and pain.

But wiser now, a man gray grown,

My childhood’s needs are better known.

My mother’s chastening love I own.