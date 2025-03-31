Literature Project #203 Max Bygraves 'Tulips from Amsterdam'

203 days into my year long daily Literature project. Those of a certain age will remember the wonderful Max Bygraves singing 'Tulips from Amsterdam' a song which he made popular and which he released in 1958. Well these are tulips but I can't guarantee they are from Amsterdam!



"When it's Spring again I'll bring again

Tulips from Amsterdam

With a heart that's true I'll give to you

Tulips from Amsterdam

I can't wait until the day you fill

These eager arms of mine

Like the windmill keeps on turning

That's how my heart keeps on yearning

For the day I know we can

Share these tulips from Amsterdam."