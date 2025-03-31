Previous
Literature Project #203 Max Bygraves 'Tulips from Amsterdam' by allsop
Photo 913

Literature Project #203 Max Bygraves 'Tulips from Amsterdam'

203 days into my year long daily Literature project. Those of a certain age will remember the wonderful Max Bygraves singing 'Tulips from Amsterdam' a song which he made popular and which he released in 1958. Well these are tulips but I can't guarantee they are from Amsterdam!

"When it's Spring again I'll bring again
Tulips from Amsterdam
With a heart that's true I'll give to you
Tulips from Amsterdam
I can't wait until the day you fill
These eager arms of mine
Like the windmill keeps on turning
That's how my heart keeps on yearning
For the day I know we can
Share these tulips from Amsterdam."
31st March 2025 31st Mar 25

Andrew-Bede Allsop

Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life. My...
