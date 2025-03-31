Literature Project #203 Max Bygraves 'Tulips from Amsterdam'
203 days into my year long daily Literature project. Those of a certain age will remember the wonderful Max Bygraves singing 'Tulips from Amsterdam' a song which he made popular and which he released in 1958. Well these are tulips but I can't guarantee they are from Amsterdam!
"When it's Spring again I'll bring again
Tulips from Amsterdam
With a heart that's true I'll give to you
Tulips from Amsterdam
I can't wait until the day you fill
These eager arms of mine
Like the windmill keeps on turning
That's how my heart keeps on yearning
For the day I know we can
Share these tulips from Amsterdam."