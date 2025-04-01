Literature Project #204 Vessantara 'Meeting the Buddhas A Guide to Buddhas, Bodhisattvas, and Tantric Deities'

204 days into my year long daily Literature project. Meet Amitāyus, who is a reflex form (a reflex form is a second form) of Amitabha the Buddha of Infinite Life, he sits on my desk or is carried with me in one of my pockets. I have decided that he is going to be the subject of my Single Shot April 2025 challenge but today he is also my Literature project. The quotation is from Vessantara's 'Meeting the Buddhas A Guide to Buddhas, Bodhisattvas, and Tantric Deities' Kindle edition.



"As Amitābha has attracted so much devotion, many of the most well known and important figures in Buddhist tradition are naturally members of his Lotus family. I shall do no more than mention some of them here, as many are fully discussed later in this book. They include Avalokiteśvara, White Tārā, Padmasambhava, Hayagrīva, and Padmanarteśvara (‘lotus lord of dance’), as well as Śākyamuni, whom we have already met. Amitābha also has a reflex form – Amitāyus. Āyus means ‘life’ in Sanskrit, so Amitāyus is ‘infinite life’. He is particularly associated with practices for gaining longevity. While Amitābha is usually represented holding a begging-bowl, Amitāyus holds a precious vase, full of the nectar of immortality. The two figures Infinite Light and Infinite Life clearly represent the same principle from the point of view of space and time respectively. Indeed, Indian Buddhism seems to treat Amitābha and Amitāyus as the same figure, and it is only in the Tantric Buddhism of Tibet and Japan that we find them regarded as separate."