Photo 917
Literature Project #207 Matsuo Basho 'Spring'
207 days into my year long daily Literature project. Matsuo Basho's haiku 'Spring' is so simple but penetratingly observant.
A Spring breeze is blowing
I’m bursting with laughter
— wishing for flowers
4th April 2025
4th Apr 25
Andrew-Bede Allsop
ace
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life. My...
Tags
flora
,
japanese cherry blossom
,
literature project
,
matsuo basho
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
Made me smile, lovely.
April 4th, 2025
