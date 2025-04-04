Previous
Literature Project #207 Matsuo Basho 'Spring' by allsop
Photo 917

Literature Project #207 Matsuo Basho 'Spring'

207 days into my year long daily Literature project. Matsuo Basho's haiku 'Spring' is so simple but penetratingly observant.

A Spring breeze is blowing
I’m bursting with laughter
— wishing for flowers
4th April 2025 4th Apr 25

Andrew-Bede Allsop

ace
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life. My...
251% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Made me smile, lovely.
April 4th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact