Literature Project #208 D. H. Lawrence 'Craving for Spring' by allsop
Literature Project #208 D. H. Lawrence 'Craving for Spring'

208 days into my year long daily Literature project. The Primrose is symbolic of young, perhaps virginal, love and in D. H. Lawrence's 'Craving for Spring' he conveys this so delightfully in this quotation:

From D. H. Lawrence 'Craving for Spring'

"The power of the rising, golden, all-creative sap could take the earth
and heave it off among the stars, into the invisible;
the same sets the throstle at sunset on a bough
singing against the blackbird;
comes out in the hesitating tremor of the primrose,
and betrays its candour in the round white strawberry flower,
is dignified in the foxglove, like a Red-Indian brave."
5th April 2025 5th Apr 25

Andrew-Bede Allsop

ace
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life. My...
