Literature Project #209 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart 'Letter to Leopold Mozart, 8 Nov. 1777'
209 days into my year long daily Literature project. Lacrimosa from Mozart's Requiem in D minor, K. 626 is wonderful, my photo is of the opening of this choral work.
The quotation is from a letter Mozart wrote to Leopold Mozart, 8 Nov. 1777.
"I cannot write in verse, for I am no poet. I cannot arrange the parts of speech with such art as to produce effects of light and shade, for I am no painter. Even by signs and gestures I cannot express my thoughts and feelings, for I am no dancer. But I can do so by means of sounds, for I am a musician."