Literature Project #209 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart 'Letter to Leopold Mozart, 8 Nov. 1777' by allsop
Photo 919

Literature Project #209 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart 'Letter to Leopold Mozart, 8 Nov. 1777'

209 days into my year long daily Literature project. Lacrimosa from Mozart's Requiem in D minor, K. 626 is wonderful, my photo is of the opening of this choral work.

The quotation is from a letter Mozart wrote to Leopold Mozart, 8 Nov. 1777.

"I cannot write in verse, for I am no poet. I cannot arrange the parts of speech with such art as to produce effects of light and shade, for I am no painter. Even by signs and gestures I cannot express my thoughts and feelings, for I am no dancer. But I can do so by means of sounds, for I am a musician."

If you would like to hear and, hopefully, enjoy it have a look at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MafAZeag1_0
6th April 2025 6th Apr 25

Andrew-Bede Allsop

Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate.
I have always loved the Lacrimosa from this Requiem. I sang soprano in a choir performing a few years back. Just hummed through the music part you posted, which is sublime to play, and now have the youtube link playing as I type. So beautiful.
April 6th, 2025  
Andrew-Bede Allsop ace
@casablanca Thought you would like it!
April 6th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
I am non of the above but can still appreciate all.
April 6th, 2025  
