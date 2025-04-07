Literature Project #210 Cristina Mittermeier





Whether to shoot in colour or B&W is one of the subjects that can be a sourced of endless, and sometimes heated, discussion amongst photographers, I have noticed that since I have been doing my Literature project that my preference is changing. I used to be really keen on B&W but am coming round to thinking that neither one or the other is preferable, rather it is horses for courses it depends on the subject, the light, how I feel emotionally at the time of making the photo and what I want to convey by the photo. Mood for me is growing in importance.



My photo today cried out to be in colour. BTW have you noticed hat no colours clash in nature?



My quote today is by the great environmental and anthropological photographer Cristina Mittermeier, simple but sensible advice that could only be given in the age of digital photography.



“I shoot everything in colour and I shoot everything as a RAW file. That way I always have the option of going one way or other in post-production”.