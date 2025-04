Literature Project #211 Mark Barrowcliffe

211 days into my year long daily Literature project. Heavy Metal! Mark Barrowcliffe is anEglish writer who amongst others wrote The Elfish Gene: Dungeons, Dragons And Growing Up Strange.



“I was petrified of making a mistake—head-banging to the wrong song or not hard enough, or thinking a guitar solo was over when it wasn't. A rule of thumb is that if the guitar solo is by Led Zep or Lynyrd Skynyrd then it's not over. Ever.”