Photo 922
Literature Project #212 Hui Neng
212 days into my year long daily Literature project.
Hui Neng
” Confused by thoughts,
we experience duality in life.
Unencumbered by ideas,
the enlightened see the one Reality.”
9th April 2025
9th Apr 25
Andrew-Bede Allsop
ace
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life. My...
Tags
buddha
,
buddhism
,
amitabha
,
literature project
,
amitayus
,
hui
,
neng
