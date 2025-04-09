Previous
Literature Project #212 Hui Neng by allsop
Photo 922

Literature Project #212 Hui Neng

212 days into my year long daily Literature project.

Hui Neng

” Confused by thoughts,
we experience duality in life.
Unencumbered by ideas,
the enlightened see the one Reality.”
9th April 2025 9th Apr 25

Andrew-Bede Allsop

