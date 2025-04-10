Previous
Literature Project #213 James Russell Lowell by allsop
Literature Project #213 James Russell Lowell

213 days into my year long daily Literature project. A handful of Hay Fever, the curse of my life, I suffered making this photo!

James Russell Lowell's quotation is quite profound and so true.

"Books are the bees which carry the quickening pollen from one to another mind."
10th April 2025 10th Apr 25

Andrew-Bede Allsop

