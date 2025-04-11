Previous
Literature Project #214 Henri Cartier-Bresson 'In Matisses's Studio' by allsop
Literature Project #214 Henri Cartier-Bresson 'In Matisses's Studio'

214 days into my year long daily Literature project. I my quotation by Robert Capa we see two great artists (Matisse and Cartier-Bresson) coming together, can you imagine what that must have been like? I would love to have been a fly on that particular wall, fortunately we get a hint of the atmosphere from how Cartier-Bresson remembers his experience. I am neither a great artist nor a great photographer, but I do think photography is an art and in that sense I am trying to be an artist.

The quotation is from the book by Simon Bainbridge 'Magnum Artists. Great Photographers Meet Great Artists'.

Cartier-Bresson

"When I went to Matisses's, I sat in a corner, I didn't move at all. It was as though I didn't exist."
Andrew-Bede Allsop

