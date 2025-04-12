Literature Project #215 Exodus 12:43-51

215 days into my year long daily Literature project. This weekend those of the Jewish Faith are celebrating the major festival of Pesach commonly known a Passover so I send my best wishes and regards to all Jews at this time. One of the modern customs associated with Passover is the obligation of giving to the poor, hence today's photograph.



Directions for the Passover



Exodus 12:43-51



"43 The LORD said to Moses and Aaron: This is the ordinance for the passover: no foreigner shall eat of it, 44 but any slave who has been purchased may eat of it after he has been circumcised; 45 no bound or hired servant may eat of it. 46 It shall be eaten in one house; you shall not take any of the animal outside the house, and you shall not break any of its bones. 47 The whole congregation of Israel shall celebrate it. 48 If an alien who resides with you wants to celebrate the passover to the LORD, all his males shall be circumcised; then he may draw near to celebrate it; he shall be regarded as a native of the land. But no uncircumcised person shall eat of it; 49 there shall be one law for the native and for the alien who resides among you. 50 All the Israelites did just as the LORD had commanded Moses and Aaron. 51 That very day the LORD brought the Israelites out of the land of Egypt, company by company."