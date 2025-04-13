Previous
Literature Project #216 Bob Marley by allsop
Photo 926

Literature Project #216 Bob Marley

216 days into my year long daily Literature project.216. Bob Marley knew about life but just made the most of it.

Personally I am not that fond of Rocky Road but Amitāyus seems to like it!

Bob Marley

"Though the road's been rocky it sure feels good to me."
13th April 2025 13th Apr 25

Andrew-Bede Allsop

ace
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life. My...
253% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Love your sense of humour!
April 13th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact