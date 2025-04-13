Sign up
Previous
Photo 926
Literature Project #216 Bob Marley
216 days into my year long daily Literature project.216. Bob Marley knew about life but just made the most of it.
Personally I am not that fond of Rocky Road but Amitāyus seems to like it!
Bob Marley
"Though the road's been rocky it sure feels good to me."
13th April 2025
13th Apr 25
1
1
Andrew-Bede Allsop
ace
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life. My...
2844
photos
63
followers
88
following
Tags
chocolate
,
buddha
,
buddhism
,
bob marley
,
rocky road
,
amitabha
,
literature project
,
30-shots2025
,
amitayus
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
Love your sense of humour!
April 13th, 2025
