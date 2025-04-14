Literature Project #217 Nancy Sinatra ‘These Boots were made for Walking’

217 days into my year long daily Literature project. Nancy Sinatra ‘These Boots were made for Walking’



You keep sayin' you got something for me

Something’ you call love, but confess

You've been-a-messin' where you shouldn't-a-been-messing

And now someone else is getting all your best



[Chorus]

These boots are made for walkin'

And that's just what they'll do

One of these days these boots

Are gonna walk all over you

Yeah



You keep lyin' when you ought to be truthin'

You keep losin' when you oughta not bet

You keep samin' when you oughta be a-changin'

Now what's right is right, but you ain't been right yet



[Chorus]



These boots are made for walkin'

And that's just what they'll do

One of these days these boots

Are gonna walk all over you



[Chorus]



You keep playin' where you shouldn't be playin'

And you keep thinkin' that you'll never get burnt, hah

I've just found me a brand new box of matches, yeah

And what he knows, you ain't had time to learn



[Chorus]



[Outro]

Are you ready, boots?

Start walkin'