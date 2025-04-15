Previous
Literature Project #218 George Eliot 'Longing' by allsop
Literature Project #218 George Eliot 'Longing'

218 days into my year long daily Literature project.

“It seems to me we can never give up longing and wishing while we are still alive. There are certain things we feel to be beautiful and good, and we must hunger for them.”
15th April 2025 15th Apr 25

Andrew-Bede Allsop

Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life. My...
Photo Details

