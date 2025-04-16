Previous
Literature Project #219 Shannon L. Alder 'Comfort' by allsop
Literature Project #219 Shannon L. Alder 'Comfort'

219 days into my year long daily Literature project.

"One of the most important things you can do on this earth is to let people know they are not alone.” (Shannon L. Alder)
16th April 2025 16th Apr 25

Andrew-Bede Allsop

