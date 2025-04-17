Literature Project #220 Gertrude Stein "Selected Writings"

220 days into my year long daily Literature project. Coffee has always been the non-alcoholic choice of creatives, artists, poets, writers and many others have relied upon it.



“Coffee is a lot more than just a drink; it’s something happening. Not as in hip, but like an event, a place to be, but not like a location, but like somewhere within yourself. It gives you time, but not actual hours or minutes, but a chance to be, like be yourself, and have a second cup”