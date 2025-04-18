Literature Project #221 John 19:16—18 (N.I.V) 'Crucifixion'

221 days into my year long daily Literature project. The front of the Beresford Hope Cross, an early 9th. Century Cloisonné enamel held in the V&A museum, London, depicting Christ's Crucifixion.



John 19:16—18 (N.I.V)



"So the soldiers took charge of Jesus. 17 Carrying his own cross, he went out to the place of the Skull (which in Aramaic is called Golgotha). 18 There they crucified him, and with him two others—one on each side and Jesus in the middle."