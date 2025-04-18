Previous
Literature Project #221 John 19:16—18 (N.I.V) 'Crucifixion' by allsop
Literature Project #221 John 19:16—18 (N.I.V) 'Crucifixion'

221 days into my year long daily Literature project. The front of the Beresford Hope Cross, an early 9th. Century Cloisonné enamel held in the V&A museum, London, depicting Christ's Crucifixion.

John 19:16—18 (N.I.V)

"So the soldiers took charge of Jesus. 17 Carrying his own cross, he went out to the place of the Skull (which in Aramaic is called Golgotha). 18 There they crucified him, and with him two others—one on each side and Jesus in the middle."
18th April 2025 18th Apr 25

Andrew-Bede Allsop

Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life. My...
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Amazing how some artwork survives the centuries like this. Perfect for today.
April 18th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Like Casa has said it is amazing that it has survived.
April 18th, 2025  
