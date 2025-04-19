Literature Project #222 The Dalai Lama 'Freedom in Excile'

222 days into my year long daily Literature project. Detail of our Madagascan Jasmine flower.



H.H. The XIV Dalai Lama wrote in his autobiography, 'Freedom in Exile', about the scent of the Jasmine which is used extensively in the perfume industry.



“Meanwhile, spring came, and with it the outpourings of Nature. The hills were soon splashed with wild flowers; the grass became an altogether new and richer shade of green; and the air became scented with fresh and surprising smells -- of jasmine, honeysuckle, and lavender.”

