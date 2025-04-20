Previous
Literature Project #223 Kitô 'The book browser' by allsop
Literature Project #223 Kitô 'The book browser'

223 days into my year long daily Literature project. Suzanne challenged me to respond to Kitô's haiku 'The book browser', I hope this meets the challenge.

Kitô 'The book browser': '

An open shop with picture books in rows,
On each a paperweight;
the spring wind blows.'
20th April 2025 20th Apr 25

Andrew-Bede Allsop

Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life. My...
Andrew-Bede Allsop
@ankers70 Found this to be a real challenge but hope this works for you.
April 19th, 2025  
