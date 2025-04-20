Sign up
Photo 933
Literature Project #223 Kitô 'The book browser'
223 days into my year long daily Literature project. Suzanne challenged me to respond to Kitô's haiku 'The book browser', I hope this meets the challenge.
Kitô 'The book browser': '
An open shop with picture books in rows,
On each a paperweight;
the spring wind blows.'
20th April 2025
20th Apr 25
1
0
Andrew-Bede Allsop
ace
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life. My...
2858
photos
62
followers
88
following
255% complete
Tags
books
,
haiku
,
literature project
,
get-pushed-663
,
kitô
Andrew-Bede Allsop
ace
@ankers70
Found this to be a real challenge but hope this works for you.
April 19th, 2025
