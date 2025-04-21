Literature Project #224 D. H. Lawrence 'The Peach"

224 days into my year long daily Literature project. I am not sure whether or not D. H. Lawrence is considered a "great" poet but I think he is and I like his poetry very much indeed, the trouble is that it has been eclipsed by his fiction especially the once controversial 'Lady Chatterley's Lover'. 'The Peach' from his 'Birds, Beasts and Flowers' collection of 1923 is typical of Lawrence's descriptive, poetic acumen.



D.H. LAWRENCE, THE PEACH



Would you like to throw a stone at me?

Here, take all that’s left of my peach.

Blood-red, deep:

Heaven knows how it came to pass.

Somebody’s pound of flesh rendered up.

Wrinkled with secrets

And hard with the intention to keep them.

Why, from silvery peach-bloom,

From that shallow-silvery wine-glass on a short stem

This rolling, dropping, heavy globule?

I am thinking, of course, of the peach before I ate it.

Why so velvety, why so voluptuous heavy?

Why hanging with such inordinate weight?

Why so indented?

Why the groove?

Why the lovely, bivalve roundnesses?

Why the ripple down the sphere?

Why the suggestion of incision?

Why was not my peach round and finished like a billiard ball?

It would have been if man had made it.

Though I’ve eaten it now.

But it wasn’t round and finished like a billiard ball;

And because I say so, you would like to throw something at me.

Here, you can have my peach stone.