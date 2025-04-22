Previous
Literature Project #225 The Holy Bible 'St. John 11. 25, 26' by allsop
Photo 935

Literature Project #225 The Holy Bible 'St. John 11. 25, 26'

Praying for the soul of Pope Francis, for all Roman Catholics and for all who looked to him with love and respect.

"I AM the resurrection and the life, saith the Lord: he that believeth in me, though he were dead, yet shall he live: and whosoever liveth and believeth in me shall never die."
22nd April 2025 22nd Apr 25

Andrew-Bede Allsop

@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life. My...
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
He was such a good man, he will be so missed.
April 22nd, 2025  
