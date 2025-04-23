Literature Project #226 Paul McCartney and John Lennon 'Blackbird'

226 days into my year long daily Literature project. I am absolutely not a wildlife photographer but when this guy decided to perch on my garden fence I just had to have a go.



The genius song writing team of Lennon and McCartney, composed so many wonderful songs and tunes. Writing about 'Blackbird' Paul McCartney says this:



"At the time in 1968 when I was writing ‘Blackbird’, I was very conscious of the terrible racial tensions in the US. The year before, 1967, had been a particularly bad year, but 1968 was even worse. The song was written only a few weeks after the assassination of Martin Luther King Jr. That imagery of the broken wings and the sunken eyes and the general longing for freedom is very much of its moment." (McCartney, Paul. The Lyrics: 1956 to the Present (pp. 47-48). Kindle Edition.)



Blackbird singing in the dead of night

Take these broken wings and learn to fly

All your life, you were only waiting

For this moment to arise



Blackbird singing in the dead of night

Take these sunken eyes and learn to see

All your life, you were only waiting

For this moment to be free



Blackbird fly

Blackbird fly

Into the light

Of a dark black night



Blackbird singing in the dead of night

Take these broken wings and learn to fly

All your life, you were only waiting

For this moment to arise

You were only waiting

For this moment to arise You were only waiting