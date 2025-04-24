Previous
Literature Project #227 C. S. Lewis‘ The Weight of Glory’. by allsop
Photo 937

Literature Project #227 C. S. Lewis‘ The Weight of Glory’.

227 days into my year long daily Literature project, getting ahead of myself.

Laura challenged me to do for my Literature Project “something by CS Lewis” Lewis is well known for his Narnia stories but he was mainly a rather formidable theologian and wrote a number of highly informative, and popular, theological books. (If you have not read any of them try ‘The Screwtape Letters’ in which the senior devil Screwtape writes to his nephew Wormwood, a junior tempter). My quotation, however, is from another of C. S. Lewis’ books ‘The Weight of Glory’ which is a collection from sermons delivered by C. S. Lewis during World War II.

Silence and solitude are most important to me, I need both in my life on a regular basis and preferably as a daily experience, without them somehow I feel incomplete as a person, something very important is missing.

C. S. Lewis’ ‘The Weight of Glory’.

“We live, in fact, in a world starved for solitude, silence, and private: and therefore starved for meditation and true friendship.”
24th April 2025 24th Apr 25

Andrew-Bede Allsop

ace
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life. My...
256% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Andrew-Bede Allsop ace
@la_photographic Laura you may have gathered from this that I am a bit of a fan of C. S. Lewis' theological writings (Narnia books were also in their way theological works) so I was delighted to receive your challenge this week!
April 23rd, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact