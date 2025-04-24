Literature Project #227 C. S. Lewis‘ The Weight of Glory’.

227 days into my year long daily Literature project, getting ahead of myself.



Laura challenged me to do for my Literature Project “something by CS Lewis” Lewis is well known for his Narnia stories but he was mainly a rather formidable theologian and wrote a number of highly informative, and popular, theological books. (If you have not read any of them try ‘The Screwtape Letters’ in which the senior devil Screwtape writes to his nephew Wormwood, a junior tempter). My quotation, however, is from another of C. S. Lewis’ books ‘The Weight of Glory’ which is a collection from sermons delivered by C. S. Lewis during World War II.



Silence and solitude are most important to me, I need both in my life on a regular basis and preferably as a daily experience, without them somehow I feel incomplete as a person, something very important is missing.



“We live, in fact, in a world starved for solitude, silence, and private: and therefore starved for meditation and true friendship.”