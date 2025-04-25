Literature Project #228 William Shakespeare 'A Midsummer Night's Dream'

228 days into my year long daily Literature project.



Historically, garlic has been prized for its medicinal properties, and it was used to treat everything from infections to digestive issues. This is because garlic contains allicin, which has antibacterial and antifungal properties. During World War II, soldiers were issued garlic rations because it was believed to boost disease resistance. Even today, some cultures place garlic bulbs in the corners of rooms or hang them over doorways to promote health and prevent illness.



Bottom in 'A Midsummer Night's Dream' is one of The Bard's most appealing characters from one of his most accessible plays. Shakespeare mentions garlic in a number of his plays but I like this from 'A Midsummer Night's Dream'



"Bottom

Not a word of me. All that I will tell you is, that the duke hath dined. Get your apparel together, good strings to your beards, new ribbons to your pumps; meet presently at the palace; every man look o’er his part; for the short and the long is, our play is preferred. In any case, let Thisby have clean linen; and let not him that plays the lion pair his nails, for they shall hang out for the lion’s claws. And, most dear actors, eat no onions nor garlic, for we are to utter sweet breath; and I do not doubt but to hear them say, it is a sweet comedy. No more words: away! go, away!"