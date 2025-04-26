Literature Project #229 William Shakespeare 'The Tragedy of Macbeth'

229 days into my year long daily Literature project. I am wondering if I can give a home to this little guy, he is cute.



Shakespeare mentions dragons in a surprising number of places, the Witches scene at the opening of Macbeth is perhaps the most well known:



"Third Witch



Scale of dragon, tooth of wolf,

Witches’ mummy, maw and gulf

Of the ravin’d salt-sea shark,

Root of hemlock digg’d i’ the dark,

Liver of blaspheming Jew,

Gall of goat, and slips of yew

Silver’d in the moon’s eclipse,

Nose of Turk and Tartar’s lips,

Finger of birth-strangled babe

Ditch-deliver’d by a drab,

Make the gruel thick and slab:

Add thereto a tiger’s chaudron,

For the ingredients of our cauldron."