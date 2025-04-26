Previous
Photo 939

Literature Project #229 William Shakespeare 'The Tragedy of Macbeth'

229 days into my year long daily Literature project. I am wondering if I can give a home to this little guy, he is cute.

Shakespeare mentions dragons in a surprising number of places, the Witches scene at the opening of Macbeth is perhaps the most well known:

"Third Witch

Scale of dragon, tooth of wolf,
Witches’ mummy, maw and gulf
Of the ravin’d salt-sea shark,
Root of hemlock digg’d i’ the dark,
Liver of blaspheming Jew,
Gall of goat, and slips of yew
Silver’d in the moon’s eclipse,
Nose of Turk and Tartar’s lips,
Finger of birth-strangled babe
Ditch-deliver’d by a drab,
Make the gruel thick and slab:
Add thereto a tiger’s chaudron,
For the ingredients of our cauldron."
26th April 2025 26th Apr 25

Andrew-Bede Allsop

Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
He's a lovely scary little fellow, I like him! Macbeth is my favourite Shakespeare, probably because I studied it to death. Turned up for O Level, A Level and again in my Degree. And yet....I still love it!
April 25th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Very cute.
April 25th, 2025  
JackieR ace
What colour is he?? Only keep him if he blends in, stands out or just looks right!!!
April 25th, 2025  
