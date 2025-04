230 days into my year long daily Literature project. My beautiful gift of a remarkable fisheye lens (It has an unbelievable 225 degree angle of view) certainly makes me think along the lines of my quotation by Picasso, and that is a wondrous thought.Picasso's painting 'Eye, fish or face?' can be seen here https://uk.pinterest.com/pin/177751516532533946/ Pablo Picasso Eye, fish or face?"Everything you can imagine is real."