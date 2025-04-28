Literature Project #231 Rainer Maria Rilke 'Letters to a Young Poet'

231 days into my year long daily Literature project. I found this guy thrown over my garden wall this morning, obviously electrical I think he is a broken torches there is a bulb in his mouth and a couple of switches. Why someone should throw it into my garden I have no idea but I suppose it is slightly better than dropping it in the street and it has given me a photo opportunity!



The Austrian poet Rainer Maria Rilke (1875 – 1926) wrote some fine poetry, one novel and many letters. His writings have undertones of mysticism, exploring themes of subjective experience and disbelief. My quotation is from Rilke's 'Letters to a Young Poet'.



"How should we be able to forget those ancient myths that are at the beginning of all peoples, the myths about dragons that at the last moment turn into princesses; perhaps all the dragons of our lives are princesses who are only waiting to see us once beautiful and brave. Perhaps everything terrible is in its deepest being something helpless that wants help from us."

