Literature Project #233 Michael Kenna

233 days into my year long daily Literature project. Michael Kenna is an incredible photographer and an inspiration to me in my photography, I would love to meet him. My photograph today is a (poor) tribute to him.



Michael Kenna:



"What I find most compelling is how silence and emptiness can communicate so much. That understanding shapes how I create. The discipline, silence, meditation and patience of my early experience in the Catholic church have never left me, nor the innate belief that some things might be unseen, yet can still be present"

