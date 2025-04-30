Previous
Literature Project #233 Michael Kenna by allsop
Photo 943

Literature Project #233 Michael Kenna

233 days into my year long daily Literature project. Michael Kenna is an incredible photographer and an inspiration to me in my photography, I would love to meet him. My photograph today is a (poor) tribute to him.

Michael Kenna:

"What I find most compelling is how silence and emptiness can communicate so much. That understanding shapes how I create. The discipline, silence, meditation and patience of my early experience in the Catholic church have never left me, nor the innate belief that some things might be unseen, yet can still be present"
30th April 2025 30th Apr 25

Andrew-Bede Allsop

ace
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life. My...
258% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

JackieR ace
Didn't realise he wrote so well, I took love his work. This is very much his style
April 30th, 2025  
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
I have not heard of him, nice quote. WIll have to look him up.
April 30th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Oh I will have to investigate further.
April 30th, 2025  
Andrew-Bede Allsop ace
@casablanca @wakelys @30pics4jackiesdiamond Thank you for your comments. Michael Kenna is a very interesting photographer and his books are fascinating I especially am drawn to his book 'Forms of Japan' but everything he has published is top notch. A deeply spiritual man brought up as a Roman Catholic he also attended a Seminary in Upholland, Lancashire (where incidentally my eldest brother Peter was Anglican Vicar at one time). Here is his website https://michaelkenna.com
April 30th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact