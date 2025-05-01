Literature Project #234 Henry Wadsworth Longfellow from 'The Poet's Calendar'

234 days into my year long daily Literature project. May the 1st. is a day for many traditional activities and customs, I have known one gentleman who every May 1st. presented his wife with a bunch of Hawthorn which for them was a symbol of their love as a symbol of the resilience of their marriage and their dependence upon each other. Hawthorn does exhibit fascinating resilience techniques the sharp spikes are an obvious deterrent to herbivores, also its dense branches provide a haven for birds including the nightingale which in turn scatter the hawthorn seeds.



Henry Wadsworth Longfellow



From 'The Poet's Calendar



May



Hark! The sea-faring wild-fowl loud proclaim

My coming, and the swarming of the bees.



These are my heralds, and behold! my name

Is written in blossoms on the hawthorn-trees.



I tell the mariner when to sail the seas;

I waft o'er all the land from far away

The breath and bloom of the Hesperides,

My birthplace.

I am Maia.

I am May.