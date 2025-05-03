Sign up
Previous
Photo 946
Literature Project #236 William Faulkner
236 days into my year long daily Literature project. There is beauty in nature everywhere around us, all we have to do is open our eyes and look.
William Faulkner
“Sometimes I think there must be a sort of pollen of ideas floating in the air, which fertilizes similarly minds here and there which have not had direct contact.”
3rd May 2025
3rd May 25
2
1
Andrew-Bede Allsop
ace
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life. My...
Tags
grass
,
pollen
,
william faulkner
,
literature project
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
What a fascinating idea in that quotation
May 3rd, 2025
JackieR
ace
What a brilliant quote ( typed while sneezing, sniffing and wiping itchy eyes).
Like composition of you photo too
May 3rd, 2025
Like composition of you photo too