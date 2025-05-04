Previous
Literature Project #237 by allsop
Photo 947

Literature Project #237

237 days into my year long daily Literature project. I am impressed by both thee artists but Monet is my favourite and the one I am most impressed by, then he is definitely an Impressionist whereas Van Gogh is by many so-called experts considered not to be.

I have two quotations for you today:

“I dream my painting and I paint my dream.”
― Vincent Willem van Gogh

“Everyone discusses my art and pretends to understand, as if it were necessary to understand, when it is simply necessary to love.”
― Claude Monet
4th May 2025 4th May 25

Andrew-Bede Allsop

