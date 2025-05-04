Literature Project #237

237 days into my year long daily Literature project. I am impressed by both thee artists but Monet is my favourite and the one I am most impressed by, then he is definitely an Impressionist whereas Van Gogh is by many so-called experts considered not to be.



I have two quotations for you today:



“I dream my painting and I paint my dream.”

― Vincent Willem van Gogh



“Everyone discusses my art and pretends to understand, as if it were necessary to understand, when it is simply necessary to love.”

― Claude Monet