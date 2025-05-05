Previous
Literature Project #238 Haruki Murakami '1Q84' by allsop
Literature Project #238 Haruki Murakami '1Q84'

238 days into my year long daily Literature project. Someone thinks he can't be seen!

Haruki Murakami

“You can keep as quiet as you like, but one of these days somebody is going to find you.”
Andrew-Bede Allsop

Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Ha ha ha, I love it!
May 5th, 2025  
