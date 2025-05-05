Sign up
Photo 948
Literature Project #238 Haruki Murakami '1Q84'
238 days into my year long daily Literature project. Someone thinks he can't be seen!
Haruki Murakami
“You can keep as quiet as you like, but one of these days somebody is going to find you.”
5th May 2025
5th May 25
Andrew-Bede Allsop
ace
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life. My...
2896
photos
62
followers
88
following
Tags
gnome
,
hiding
,
flora
,
haruki murakami
,
literature project
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
Ha ha ha, I love it!
May 5th, 2025
