Previous
Literature Project #240 Andy Saunders ‘Apollo Remastered’ by allsop
Photo 950

Literature Project #240 Andy Saunders ‘Apollo Remastered’

240 days into my year long daily Literature project. Eggrise (after Williams Anders' "Earthrise" photo).

"December 24,1968 HASSELBLAD 70MM. LENS 250MM F/5.6 | BY BILL ANDERSNASA ID: AS08-14-2383 “Earthrise” – arguably one of the most famous photographs ever taken. Anders: “Hand me that roll of color, quick!” – moments after the black and white shot (AS08-13-2329), Lovell found a color magazine for Anders and he got his shot, through the rendezvous window. Earthrise was not noticed on the first three orbits due to the orientation of the windows. Only a roll of the spacecraft, performed by Borman, brought it into view this time around; the photograph was a real crew effort."
7th May 2025 7th May 25

Andrew-Bede Allsop

ace
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life. My...
260% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
Very creative.
May 7th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact