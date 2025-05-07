Literature Project #240 Andy Saunders ‘Apollo Remastered’

240 days into my year long daily Literature project. Eggrise (after Williams Anders' "Earthrise" photo).



"December 24,1968 HASSELBLAD 70MM. LENS 250MM F/5.6 | BY BILL ANDERSNASA ID: AS08-14-2383 “Earthrise” – arguably one of the most famous photographs ever taken. Anders: “Hand me that roll of color, quick!” – moments after the black and white shot (AS08-13-2329), Lovell found a color magazine for Anders and he got his shot, through the rendezvous window. Earthrise was not noticed on the first three orbits due to the orientation of the windows. Only a roll of the spacecraft, performed by Borman, brought it into view this time around; the photograph was a real crew effort."